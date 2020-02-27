New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of NBT Bancorp worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,464,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,478,000 after acquiring an additional 79,914 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,533,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,536,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 48.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 37,214 shares during the last quarter. 56.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $36.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,401. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.48. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.81.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $113.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

