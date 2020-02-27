NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) Short Interest Up 20.8% in February

NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the January 30th total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of analysts have commented on NLNK shares. ValuEngine upgraded NewLink Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Bank of America cut NewLink Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLNK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 30.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 330,510 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 70.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewLink Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NLNK traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 15,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,984. NewLink Genetics has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.

About NewLink Genetics

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

