Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.31. Newmark Group posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.84 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 42.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 304.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,214 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,668,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newmark Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,819,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after acquiring an additional 621,587 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Newmark Group by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 543,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 404,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 699,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 365,029 shares in the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMRK opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.47. Newmark Group has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $13.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

