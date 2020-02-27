Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,369 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,218,213,000 after acquiring an additional 23,820,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,193,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,659,525,000 after buying an additional 107,927 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,407,000 after buying an additional 4,973,929 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,975,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,507,000 after buying an additional 638,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,881,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,193,000 after purchasing an additional 75,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,887,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,241,878. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.16. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,870.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,395.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,537 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

