Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the January 30th total of 4,010,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Shares of NXST opened at $107.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $89.55 and a 1-year high of $133.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.90, for a total transaction of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,647,294.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 70,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 56.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,955,000 after buying an additional 42,016 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,607,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 188,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.14.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

