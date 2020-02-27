Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,810 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXST. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth about $3,949,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth about $1,457,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 45.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth about $493,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.90, for a total transaction of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,647,294.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,045,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.41. The company had a trading volume of 31,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1-year low of $89.55 and a 1-year high of $133.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.59.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

