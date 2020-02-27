Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.95), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share.

NASDAQ NXST traded up $5.40 on Thursday, reaching $112.42. The company had a trading volume of 52,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.59. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $89.55 and a 12 month high of $133.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on NXST. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.14.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.90, for a total value of $1,169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,647,294.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

