NEXT Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, NEXT has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One NEXT token can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. NEXT has a market cap of $26.67 million and approximately $194,989.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00708749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000321 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001403 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

