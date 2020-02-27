Nexty (NTY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8,462.00

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Nexty has a market cap of $920,824.00 and approximately $8,462.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nexty has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. One Nexty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.37 or 0.02591067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00221692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00046062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00130740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Nexty

Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. Nexty’s official message board is medium.com/nextyplatform. The official website for Nexty is nexty.io. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexty

Nexty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexty using one of the exchanges listed above.

