Nexus (NXS) Trading Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, Nexus has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Nexus has a market cap of $11.18 million and $91,854.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Nexus Profile

Get Nexus alerts:

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus Coin Trading

Nexus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Binance, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

