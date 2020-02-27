NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the January 30th total of 129,300 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 621,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BIMI stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. NF Energy Saving has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded NF Energy Saving from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NF Energy Saving stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:BIMI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.27% of NF Energy Saving at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks.

