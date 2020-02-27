NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) EVP Buys $103,320.00 in Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) EVP John Ciolek bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00.

Shares of NGL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.61. 2,962,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,624. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.12%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -123.81%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. NGL Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 28.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 292.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $88,000. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

