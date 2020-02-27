Nice (NICE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nice (NASDAQ: NICE) recently:

2/21/2020 – Nice had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $179.00 to $209.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Nice had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $185.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Nice had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/14/2020 – Nice had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $156.00 to $193.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Nice had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to . They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Nice had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $173.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Nice had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $187.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Nice had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $193.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Nice was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $163.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/10/2020 – Nice was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $167.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.35 and its 200 day moving average is $157.50. Nice Ltd has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $183.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Nice by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,335,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nice by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,317,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,421,000 after acquiring an additional 630,096 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Nice by 1,858.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 637,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,880,000 after acquiring an additional 604,769 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Nice by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,262,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,935,000 after acquiring an additional 378,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Nice by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,654,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,631,000 after acquiring an additional 327,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

