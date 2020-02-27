Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a positive return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Nielsen updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.67-1.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.67-1.80 EPS.

Shares of NLSN traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.58. 8,506,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,746. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

