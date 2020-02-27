Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.67-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$6640, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.57 billion.Nielsen also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.67-1.80 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLSN. ValuEngine raised shares of Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Nielsen to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.12. 151,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,721. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

