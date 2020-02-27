Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Crestwood Capital Management L.P.

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,134 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 23,040 shares during the period. Nike makes up about 3.5% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nike were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nike by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,047,131,000 after buying an additional 1,302,351 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,102,409,000 after buying an additional 330,620 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Nike by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $667,155,000 after buying an additional 733,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nike by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,753,145 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $582,852,000 after buying an additional 60,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $90.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $144.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

