Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Short Interest Down 18.5% in February

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 149,650,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the January 30th total of 183,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 20.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $3.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.12.

Get NIO alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 86,714 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,489,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 531,194 shares during the period. 33.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NIO opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.90. NIO has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.96). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NIO will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.