NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NiSource (NYSE:NI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. NiSource had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Shares of NI stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $27.30. 6,725,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,318. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. NiSource has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $30.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of NiSource and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

