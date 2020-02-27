Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,495 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,909,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Noble Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,258,695 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $56,106,000 after purchasing an additional 53,996 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Noble Energy by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,272 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $62,156,000 after purchasing an additional 554,323 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Noble Energy news, CEO David L. Stover acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,235,076.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Urban acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,644.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NBL. Tudor Pickering lowered Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NBL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.58. 540,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,329,942. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

