Noir Price Reaches $0.0201 on Major Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can now be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Noir has a total market capitalization of $407,772.00 and $123.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.13 or 0.02574085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00215362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00042713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00127041 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,275,841 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org.

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

