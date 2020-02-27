Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 35,310,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the January 30th total of 29,320,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 27,411,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,697,000 after buying an additional 2,607,365 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4,643.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,694,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574,232 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,192,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,541 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,181,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 259,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 4,170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NOK. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. New Street Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

Shares of NOK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 62,096,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,790,895. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of -396,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.