Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.19-1.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.23. Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.32-1.34 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $18.54. 24,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,105. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

