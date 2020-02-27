Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. Noodles & Co had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 0.62%. Noodles & Co updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.21-0.26 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.21-0.26 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $8.20. 1,044,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,846. Noodles & Co has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

NDLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Noodles & Co in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

