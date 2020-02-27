Nord/LB Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €82.00 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €82.00 ($95.35) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s current price.

FME has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €89.95 ($104.59) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.80 ($105.58) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €81.89 ($95.22).

Shares of FME stock traded down €1.76 ($2.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €70.66 ($82.16). 872,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a one year high of €81.10 ($94.30). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €71.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €65.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

