Northcoast Research Comments on United Natural Foods Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky forecasts that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the year. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,769. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

