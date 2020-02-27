Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRS. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $88.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,143,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,903. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.92 and its 200-day moving average is $99.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $83.95 and a 52 week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.70.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,534,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,098,882 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

