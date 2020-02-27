Northgate plc (LON:NTG) Insider Acquires £50,007.98 in Stock

Northgate plc (LON:NTG) insider Avril Palmer-Baunack bought 19,766 shares of Northgate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £50,007.98 ($65,782.66).

NTG traded down GBX 8 ($0.11) on Thursday, reaching GBX 250 ($3.29). 1,310,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,172. The stock has a market cap of $325.76 million and a PE ratio of 7.04. Northgate plc has a twelve month low of GBX 265 ($3.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 415 ($5.46). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 281.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 314.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTG shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Northgate in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of Northgate from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 401.67 ($5.28).

About Northgate

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 52,900 vehicles in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 48,000 vehicles in Spain.

