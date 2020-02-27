Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Northview Apartment REIT (TSE:NVU.UN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Northview Apartment REIT from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Northview Apartment REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$30.75 to C$36.25 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Northview Apartment REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northview Apartment REIT from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NVU.UN opened at C$36.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.02, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.19. Northview Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$26.09 and a twelve month high of C$32.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.99.

Northview Apartment REIT

Northview is one of Canada's largest publicly traded multi-family REITs with a portfolio of approximately 27,000 residential units and 1.2 million square feet of commercial space in over 60 markets across eight provinces and two territories. Northview's well-diversified portfolio includes markets characterized by expanding populations and growing economies, which provides Northview the means to deliver stable and growing profitability and distributions to Unitholders of Northview over time.

