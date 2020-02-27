Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NWN shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Williams Capital upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

In related news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $365,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $48,964.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,686,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NWN opened at $73.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.15. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $77.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.