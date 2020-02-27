NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) is Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Kopernik Global Investors LLC reduced its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,646,271 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 939,651 shares during the period. NovaGold Resources accounts for about 5.9% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned 1.11% of NovaGold Resources worth $32,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NG. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 133,518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 715.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 361,587 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter.

NG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN NG traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $8.70. 3,249,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,792. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 78,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $542,415.90. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 62,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $551,730.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,527.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,881 shares of company stock worth $2,259,359.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

