Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Get Novavax alerts:

NVAX stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $255.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.02. Novavax has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $43.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.