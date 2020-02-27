Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the January 30th total of 5,160,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.85.

NYSE NVO traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average of $56.08. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $64.82.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.7874 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BB&T Corp increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 153,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 79,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

