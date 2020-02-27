Novus Energy (CVE:NVS) Given News Impact Rating of -3.20

News headlines about Novus Energy (CVE:NVS) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Novus Energy earned a news sentiment score of -3.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Novus Energy has a 52 week low of C$75.73 and a 52 week high of C$94.19.

About Novus Energy

Novus Energy, Inc (Novus) is a junior oil and gas company. Novus is targeting resource plays, primarily light oil, in the Viking and Cardium. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. Novus’s core properties include Viking – Dodsland, and Cardium – Wapiti.

