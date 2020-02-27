NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.48 EPS

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.48, reports. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Shares of NRG traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $34.50. 3,885,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,701. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.51. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $43.66.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price objective for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.61.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $698,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,250.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $1,982,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,210,598.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,481 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.