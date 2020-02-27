Nucleus Vision (NCASH) One Day Volume Tops $467,849.00

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Nucleus Vision token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Zebpay and Koinex. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $5.09 million and $467,849.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00048093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00499421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.07 or 0.06438293 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00062333 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027296 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011257 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

NCASH is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,603,751,768 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision.

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Koinex, Upbit, IDEX, Huobi, CoinBene, Bittrex, BITBOX, Ethfinex, WazirX, Bitrue, Zebpay and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

