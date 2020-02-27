NULS Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One NULS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002931 BTC on exchanges including Binance, CoinBene, Bit-Z and QBTC. During the last seven days, NULS has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $19.21 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.61 or 0.02582593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00219030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00045677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00129631 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Binance, OKEx, Kucoin, Bit-Z, QBTC, CoinBene and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

