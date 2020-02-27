NuStar Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,504 call options on the company. This is an increase of 749% compared to the average daily volume of 295 call options.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $23.16 on Thursday. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.63.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $399.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.36%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NS. ValuEngine raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director Dan J. Hill bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.59 per share, for a total transaction of $39,885.00. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth $6,970,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 32.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 170,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 73.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 37.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,812,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.2% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

