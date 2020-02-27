Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nutanix from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutanix to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NTNX traded down $8.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,244,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,225. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $51.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 293.83% and a negative net margin of 61.10%. The company had revenue of $346.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutanix will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 15,172 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $524,951.20. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 12,109 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $389,788.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,188.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,593 shares of company stock valued at $15,276,138. Corporate insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,693,000 after purchasing an additional 170,259 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Partners Group Holding AG bought a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Nutanix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.