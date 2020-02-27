Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given New $38.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.55% from the company’s previous close.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of NTNX traded down $7.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,722,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,225. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average is $29.44. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $51.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 61.10% and a negative return on equity of 293.83%. The firm had revenue of $346.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $524,951.20. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 9,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $311,856.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 450,593 shares of company stock worth $15,276,138. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Nutanix by 556.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 802.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.