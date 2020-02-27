Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 293.83% and a negative net margin of 61.10%. The business had revenue of $346.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.04 million. Nutanix updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.89–0.89 EPS and its Q3 guidance to ($0.89) EPS.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded down $9.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.30. 21,622,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,225. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $51.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Nutanix from to and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Nutanix from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 75,495 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $2,763,117.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,177 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,078.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 15,172 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $524,951.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,593 shares of company stock worth $15,276,138. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.