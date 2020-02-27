NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. NV5 Global updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.38-4.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.38-4.90 EPS.

NV5 Global stock traded down $7.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.70. The stock had a trading volume of 636,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,912. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.89 million, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.14. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $85.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $201,786.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $144,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

