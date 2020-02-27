Nxt Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Poloniex, Stocks.Exchange and Indodax. Nxt has a market cap of $13.64 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nxt alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00024298 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00015162 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013428 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001284 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00021364 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 268.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009111 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, Upbit, Livecoin, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Indodax, CoinEgg and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.