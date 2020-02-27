Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) Short Interest Up 31.1% in February

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the January 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 16,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ NYMX opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.11 million, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

