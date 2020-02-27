Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Short Interest Up 37.8% in February

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the January 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $740.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.51. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.68 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 79.98% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCSL. BidaskClub raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $421,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,114,381.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 36,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $201,498.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,962,713.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,747 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 43,961 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 374,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 331,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 27,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26,381.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

