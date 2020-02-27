Oasis Midstream Partners LP Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (NYSE:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

OMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

NYSE OMP opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. Oasis Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $112.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.40 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 4,996.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 265,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 322,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 160,770 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 7,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

