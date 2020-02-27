Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) PT Lowered to $1.00 at SunTrust Banks

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the energy producer’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential downside of 33.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OAS. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, January 13th. Johnson Rice lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.51. 271,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,824,802. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $596.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.25.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $483.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.79 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. Research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $0. Lenox Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $0. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

