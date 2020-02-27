Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the January 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Obseva by 358.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Obseva by 242.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 137,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 97,238 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Obseva by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 47,012 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Obseva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Obseva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $140.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Obseva has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

OBSV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Obseva from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised Obseva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

