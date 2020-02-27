Ocado Group PLC (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ocado Group PLC (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS OCDGF traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $14.40. 3,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,448. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $18.68.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

