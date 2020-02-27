OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Purchases $41,960.00 in Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $41,960.00.

Shares of OCFC stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $20.98. 242,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,569. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,406 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 514.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,899 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 277,058 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1,609.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 160,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 148.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 45,194 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.30.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

