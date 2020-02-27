ODEM (ODE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $470,348.00

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. ODEM has a total market cap of $10.93 million and approximately $470,348.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ODEM has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One ODEM token can now be bought for $0.0499 or 0.00000563 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.37 or 0.02591067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00221692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00046062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00130740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ODEM’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ODEM is odem.io. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ODEM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

